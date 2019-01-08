  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, mental health advocacy, michael phelps, Olympic Swimmer, Talkers

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Phelps is picking up more hardware — this time for what he’s been doing outside the pool.

The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading voice in calling for more opportunities for the disabled, says the 33-year-old Olympic champion is the recipient of its fifth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion.

The foundation tells The Associated Press it picked the world’s most decorated swimmer of all time Tuesday to recognize his advocacy for people with disabilities and “his own journey with mental health.”

Phelps, a Baltimore native, has gone public about his struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Since retiring from competition after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, he’s been working to help people overcome the dark chapters in their lives.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s