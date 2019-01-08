Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County Police Department, assault, Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a first-degree assault in Glen Burnie.

The alleged assault involves a vehicle that occurred in the 1200 block of Crain Hwy S. in Glen Burnie on January 7.

The subject is believed to have struck the victim with his vehicle, causing serious injury, according to police- then fled.

The vehicle is described as a light, possibly silver minivan, possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Davis at 410-222-6135.

