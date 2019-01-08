GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a first-degree assault in Glen Burnie.

The alleged assault involves a vehicle that occurred in the 1200 block of Crain Hwy S. in Glen Burnie on January 7.

The subject is believed to have struck the victim with his vehicle, causing serious injury, according to police- then fled.

The vehicle is described as a light, possibly silver minivan, possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet.