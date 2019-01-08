  • WJZ 13On Air

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus crashed into a concrete barrier Tuesday afternoon after it was hit by an oncoming car.

The crash happened on Rt. 97 around 12:22 p.m. when a car traveling northbound crossed the dividing line and hit the front of the school bus.

rt 91 bus crash School Bus Hangs Over Concrete Bridge Barrier After Crash

Bus Crash Photo Courtesy of Carroll Fire Wire

The car came to rest in a ditch while the bus hit the bridge’s concrete barrier, keeping it from plunging into rocks and water just below.

rt 97 bus crash 2 School Bus Hangs Over Concrete Bridge Barrier After Crash

Bus Crash Photo Courtesy of Joseph Grusholt Jr.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.

