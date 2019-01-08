COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A major milestone is in reach for University of Maryland’s women’s basketball team Tuesday night.

Head coach Brenda Frese and her Terps play at Nebraska, 1,200 miles away from Maryland’s College Park campus, another step on a 20-year coaching journey for Frese- and she’s collected a lot of victories along the way.

Frese needs one more win for a total of 500 wins in her career- most of these victories were picked up during her 17 seasons at Maryland.

Before she was a Terp, she coached at Ball State University and University of Minnesota.

She then led Maryland to a national championship in 2006 and has become one of the top coaches in women’s college basketball.

