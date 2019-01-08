BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very pleasant and mild day, a line of showers with gusty winds, brief downpours, and lightning crossed the area Tuesday night.

Wednesday, with a gusty breeze, temperatures will only reach the low 40s with lows again below freezing at night.

Our normal high and low is now 41 and 24 by the way.

It looks like we will start a below normal period b Thursday, which will continue into next week.

By the weekend, a series of disturbances may bring a round of wintery precipitation to the region.

It’s not possible yet to pinpoint any more specific information as to any snow amounts until these areas of disturbed weather reach closer to the east coast.

I think by Friday, we will have enough information to tie down any storm impacts this weekend, so stay tuned!

–Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook