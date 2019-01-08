Filed Under:Baltimore, Carroll County, Eldersburg, Local TV, Maryland, theft, Walgreens

ELDERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of fragrances from a Walgreens.

The Carroll County Times reports Victoria Durant was charged Dec. 31 with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000. She’s accused of stealing 31 bottles of fragrances from Walgreens in July.

According to a statement, troopers responded to a Walgreens in Eldersburg and the manager told them that someone had broken into three display cases containing fragrances.

Troopers reviewed store security cameras and found that a female and male were observed at the display case.

The suspects then walked past the registers without paying and left the parking lot in a vehicle.

Troopers lifted fingerprints from the cases and Durant was later identified as a suspect. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s