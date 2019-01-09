BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report three shootings overnight, one of which was fatal.

Police said they responded to the 800 block of McAleer Court for a report of a shooting Tuesday at approximately 10:46 p.m. They found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

A few hours later at around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the 1000 block of West Lexington Street for a report of another shooting.

Once there officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his back and graze wounds on his arm and hip. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The third shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the 3600 block of Marmon Avenue where they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his chest and neck.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

