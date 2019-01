BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested 36-year-old James Fullard Tuesday for the attempted murder of two teenagers in Baltimore.

Police said the teens, aged 17 and 18, were shot in the 900 block of N. Eden Street on January 3. The shooting happened around 1120 a.m. Both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives arrested Fullard without incident and he was taken to Central Booking.

