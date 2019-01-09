Filed Under:Baltimore, Business, Health Department, Violations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Baltimore businesses were shut down so far in January due to health department violations.

  • Club Xpectation, 4330 Lombard Street., was closed on Jan. 3 because it was operating without a food license.
  • Seoha, Inc.,  2819 E. Madison Street, was shut down on Jan. 4 because it was operating without a food license.
  • Lucky Star Tabacco and Grocery, 400 W. Saratoga St, was closed on Jan. 4 for operating without a valid food license.
  • 7 Food Mart, 300 N. Eutaw Street, was closed on Jan. 4 for operating without a valid food license.
  • Good Fortune Restaurant, 2202 E. Monument Street., was closed on Jan. 4 for no electricity at the facility and improper food handling.
  • Big Apple Mart, 3133 W. North Ave.., was closed on Jan. 8, for a cat on premise, adulterated foods and unsanitary conditions.

Last year, 218 businesses were closed for various violations. Most reopened after resolving the issue.

See a full list of closures and violations here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s