BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six Baltimore businesses were shut down so far in January due to health department violations.

Club Xpectation, 4330 Lombard Street., was closed on Jan. 3 because it was operating without a food license.

Seoha, Inc., 2819 E. Madison Street, was shut down on Jan. 4 because it was operating without a food license.

Lucky Star Tabacco and Grocery, 400 W. Saratoga St, was closed on Jan. 4 for operating without a valid food license.

7 Food Mart, 300 N. Eutaw Street, was closed on Jan. 4 for operating without a valid food license.

Good Fortune Restaurant, 2202 E. Monument Street., was closed on Jan. 4 for no electricity at the facility and improper food handling.

Big Apple Mart, 3133 W. North Ave.., was closed on Jan. 8, for a cat on premise, adulterated foods and unsanitary conditions.

Last year, 218 businesses were closed for various violations. Most reopened after resolving the issue.

See a full list of closures and violations here.

