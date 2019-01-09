BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Women’s March is less than two weeks away, and organizers are encouraging supporters to join the movement to create change.

“To bring attention to the many issues that impact women across the Baltimore region, this march is being organized by several amazing leaders, activists and community organizers,” said Riccara Jones, an organizer.

The Baltimore Women’s March steering committee is preparing to host the third march on January 19.

“March is going to focus on the urgency of our communities working together to seek transparency and to find solutions that work for every single woman in our society,” said Zainab Chaudry, another organizer..

The movement is a celebration of women, and will address key issues including equal pay, education and gender-based violence.

“That in order to move our society forward and progress, we need to create safe spaces where we can differ from one another, even while we learn about and from each other,”

Organizers are encouraging people to join this cause, and use the hastag, #IMarchBmore to pledge their support and use their voice.

“Explain why they are marching with us, instead of us telling you why you should march, we want you to tell us why you feel it’s important to be visible and to be vocal and present in these spaces,” Chaudry said.

The march will begin at City Hall and pour into the streets of downtown Baltimore.

“We recognize and appreciate we each possess unique identities and circumstances and struggles that influence and shape our perspectives,” said Jessica Klaitman, another organizer.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook