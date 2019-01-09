BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the top musicians in the Northeast come together to show support for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Musicians from orchestras in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and our nation’s capitol joined BSO members Tuesday night for a gala at the Basilica.

The BSO may be forced to reduce performances from 52 weeks to 40 weeks due to financial troubles.

The musicians from out of town traveled to Baltimore on their own dime to play along with their Baltimore colleagues.

