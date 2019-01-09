BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas main leak was reported to Baltimore City Fire at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was reported at 222 E. Redwood Street in the Goodwill building downtown.

BGE is currently on the scene dealing with the leak, the building has already been evacuated, with 60-70 people saying they were not feeling well at the time.

No one was transported, and Baltimore City Fire tested the air but came up with nothing.

This story is developing.

