BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas main leak was reported to Baltimore City Fire at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was reported at 222 E. Redwood Street in the Goodwill building downtown.

BGE is currently on the scene dealing with the leak, the building has already been evacuated, with 60-70 people saying they were not feeling well at the time.

No one was transported, and Baltimore City Fire tested the air but came up with nothing.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s