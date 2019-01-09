BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The officer who fired his weapon at a suspect vehicle while investigating a shooting last Saturday has been identified Wednesday, police reveal.

Sergeant David Colburn has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department since 2008 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

Officers were on a narcotics call in Gilmor Homes on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. when they heard gunfire and ran toward it.

Baltimore Police Intervene After Teen Shot In West Baltimore; 1 Suspect Injured, Others Fled

They found an 18-year-old man shot inside a car.

As the suspects fled in a vehicle, Sergeant Colburn fired at it. Officials said they don’t believe they struck anyone, although another officer watched that same car drop off a man with cuts to his face from broken glass.

Sergeant Colburn has no prior officer involved shootings.

At this time, investigators have not been able to locate any shooting victims.

