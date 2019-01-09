BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after two cats, one dead, were were found trapped in a plastic crate,

According to Baltimore Police, officers were called to the Travel Plaza in the 5600 block of O’Donnell Street for a report of an injured animal on Jan. 2 around 9 a.m.

There they found two cats inside a plastic crate. One of the cats was dead and the other appeared to be in need of medical attention.

Both appeared to be suffering from trauma and were taken to BARCS for evaluation.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Animal Abuse Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2400 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

