BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for two robbery suspects that robbed the O’Donnell’s Pub and Grille in Canton Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the pub on South Potomac St. at 12:40 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

There, a bartender told officers that she saw two men walk by the front of the pub, look inside the window, and then walk inside.

One of the men, his face covered and armed with a black handgun, went up to the bartender and demanded money from the register, taking $170 before throwing the drawer to the floor.

The second suspect stood by the entrance when a drunk patron asked him “do you want my money too?” in an effort that she thought would make things “go smoother.”

The second suspect simply responded with “OK,” taking $100 from the patron.

Both suspects fled then fled the pub, southbound within the 600 block of South Potomac St.

Detectives who spoke with employees from the nearby Baltimore Tap House learned that the two suspects had been seen in the area at midnight walking back and forth between the two bars.

The first suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing a red/black jacket.

The second suspect was reported to be wearing all black clothing and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police.

