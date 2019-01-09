BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the officer involved in a carjacking and pursuit that hit and killed a suspect fleeing a stolen car Sunday.

Police Officer First Class Corbin, involved in the January 6 fatal crash during the incident, is a five-year-veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department and is assigned to the Woodlawn Precinct.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

Earlier this week, police charged the second suspect involved in the carjacking as an adult. Taron Donta Kelly, 16, faces several charges including armed robbery, armed carjacking, motor vehicle theft possession of a handgun and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

20-Year-Old Carjacking Suspect Killed In Fatal Crash IDed; 16-Year-Old Charged As Adult

Kelly is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

Dion Lamar Taylor, 20, of Baltimore was identified as the suspect that died in the incident.

Another suspect remains on the loose.

