CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are looking for an 82-year-old man suffering from dementia, last seen Wednesday afternoon.

James Loy was last seen leaving his home in the 23000 block of Peach Tree St. at 2:30 p.m.

james loy Silver Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery Co. Man With Dementia

James Loy Photo Courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department

Loy has brown eyes and is balding. He was seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue button-down shirt, navy slacks and a red baseball cap with the words “GMC Jimmy” on the front.

loys trans am1976 Silver Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery Co. Man With Dementia

Trans Am Photo Courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department

He is driving a 1976 white Pontiac Firebird Trans AM with a black eagle on the hood and the Maryland tag, L57868.

Anyone with information on Loy’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

