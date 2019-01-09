CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are looking for an 82-year-old man suffering from dementia, last seen Wednesday afternoon.

James Loy was last seen leaving his home in the 23000 block of Peach Tree St. at 2:30 p.m.

Loy has brown eyes and is balding. He was seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue button-down shirt, navy slacks and a red baseball cap with the words “GMC Jimmy” on the front.

He is driving a 1976 white Pontiac Firebird Trans AM with a black eagle on the hood and the Maryland tag, L57868.

Anyone with information on Loy’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

