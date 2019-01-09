Silver Alert Out For 81 Year Old Woman Last Seen Driving In Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Jacklyn Crofoot Camilleri.

Camilleri, 81, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Harford Road, near Putty Hill Avenue.

Police believe she may have been traveling toward the 1500 block of Dellsway Road in Towson.

Camilleri suffers from medical conditions that make it imperative that she is located quickly, police say.

Police believe she is driving a light blue 1999 Honda Civic with a MD registration GBY416.

The vehicle has faded paint on the hood and roof and a newly replaced passenger door darker than the rest of the vehicle.

A silver alert is being activated. If you have seen her, please call police immediately at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook