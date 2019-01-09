BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold air will be the rule for the weekend!

For much of this month, we have had well above normal temperatures, until now.

The next 5 days we expect to run a few degrees below our normal high of 41.

A good chance of snow will develop by later in the day on Saturday and continue into Sunday.

A few inches are likely with more south and less to the north, at least at this point.

We will have more information later this week so we can try to pinpoint amounts more clearly then.

But I would certainly include snow in your weekend plans.

–Bob Turk

