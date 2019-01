WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Officials report a fire in Harford County killed one person and injured a second Thursday morning.

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals reported to the scene in the 4000 block of Prospect Road in Whiteford.

The injured victim was taken to Bayview Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook