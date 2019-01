BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for 66-year-old Bentley Sewell, who was last seen at 5 a.m. on January 7.

He was last seen in the 2800 block of Diamond Ridge Road, wearing gray sweatpants and shirt, and a black jacket with “Sewell” embroidered on it, with black boots.

If you have information please call 410-307-2020 or 911.

