BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Music legend Billy Joel is coming to Camden Yards in July.

In an announcement Thursday, the Orioles said Joel would perform on July 26.

🎶 7•26•19 🎹 Oriole Park at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/ii5Fu8vlGZ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 10, 2019

It’s the first time a concert has been held in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Tickets will be on sale for American Express card members on Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

Orioles season plan members can buy tickers starting Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

General admission will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Tickets will be made available on Ticketmaster.

