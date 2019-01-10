  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Billy Joel, Camden Yards, Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Music legend Billy Joel is coming to Camden Yards in July.

In an announcement Thursday, the Orioles said Joel would perform on July 26.

It’s the first time a concert has been held in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Tickets will be on sale for American Express card members on Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

Orioles season plan members can buy tickers starting Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

General admission will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Tickets will be made available on Ticketmaster.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s