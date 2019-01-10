BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eric DeCosta, who started as a scouting intern with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996, will begin his new role as general manager this Friday.

DeCosta replaces Ozzie Newsome, whose general manager’s contract ended after the 2018 season.

Newsome will remain with the Ravens in a significant role, according to a Ravens’ press release.

DeCosta, 47, declined general manager interviews with other NFL teams in each of the last seven years to stay in Baltimore.

During his Ravens tenure, DeCosta served as assistant general manager (2012-18), director of player personnel (2009-11), director of college scouting (2003-08) and area scout (1997-2002).

This story is developing.

