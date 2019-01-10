CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday morning in Capitol Heights.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Baltic Ave. at 8:20 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

There, they found 26-year-old Regis Payne lying unresponsive in the street.

Police said he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

