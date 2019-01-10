BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday a new telephone hotline for individuals to report child sex abuse.

The hotline number is 410-576-6312.

Victims of an abuser associated with a school or place of worship, or any individual who knows about the abuse, can share this information by calling the hotline number above or by email to report@oag.state.md.us.

Callers may be asked, but are not required to say, the caller’s name and contact information, name of abuser, where the abuse occurred, timeframe of the abuse and any other details they would like to report.

In some cases, they may refer the information reported to their office to the local State’s Attorney where the abuse occurred.

