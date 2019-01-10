  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Cold Case, Cumberland, DNA, Kidnapping, Local TV, Maryland

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say DNA and fingerprints helped lead to an arrest in the kidnapping of a Pennsylvania girl nearly 20 years ago.

Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday provided more details about the investigation that led to the arrest of 50-year-old Timothy Nelson in Cumberland, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Police say Nelson snatched the 10-year-old off the street in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 19, 1999 and drove her to West Virginia, where she was assaulted. She was later released.

DNA analysis of a brown bag in 2004 linked the case to two unsolved kidnappings in Hagerstown, Maryland. Authorities say they were eventually able to use DNA and fingerprints on the bag to identify a suspect.

Trooper Jeff Brock, who worked the case from the start, says it’s about bringing closure.

Nelson is held on $75,000 bail.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s