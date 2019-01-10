WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A DC kindergarten teacher is hoping to raise money to help take his students traveling after their dancing videos went viral.

Edwin Sorto, a teacher at KIPP DC Promise Academy, went viral last year for videos of his students dancing the salsa, meringue, bachata and other dances.

The cute videos are posted on social media and show these mini dancers taking on what some professionals have trouble doing.

In 2018, the students performed in and around DC.

Now the students have been invited to San Juan, Houston and Pittsburgh to dance and they are looking for donations to help fund the trips.

The KIPP school where Sorto teaches, set up a fundraising page for the students.

You can donate here.

