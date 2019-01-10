BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three-year-old David is in intensive care fighting for his life Thursday.

He was in the backseat of his family’s convertible on the way from Baltimore to New York City-when a man fleeing police- slammed into the car on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport.

David’s mom said several police cruisers involved in the chase then crashed into them.

“He’s just right now being a tough guy. He’s scared, and he doesn’t understand,”

David has bleeding on his brain, spinal injuries and skull fractures- he is being treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

His litter sister, who turns two on Friday, was not injured.

“It feels like a nightmare. I don’t even still process it. It’s like one minutes we’re laughing, the next minute, I’m hearing screaming, and I’m just trying to find my way out of the car to get to them,”

Baltimore Family, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, Seriously Injured In Philadelphia Police Chase

Police said the chain of events began with 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson drove away from officers in Wilmington, Delaware- who were trying to pull him over for violating probation in a gun case- and question him in two murders.

A police chase then began that wound its way onto I-95.

The crash involved the family from Baltimore, but also left three officers with minor injuries.

Police said Robinson then took an exit and slammed into a bus in South Philadelphia before running away.

“He not only took my son’s whole spirit away, you hurt this whole entire family and I just want you to get caught,”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook