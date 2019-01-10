WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The National Park Service will resume trash collection, urgent roadwork and sanitation services at its parks within DC starting Friday.

Some of these services had been donated by park partners since December 22. NPS will use fee revenue, collected by national parks across the country under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, to provide basic services.

This will service the following park resources:

Anacostia Park

Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Capitol Hill Parks

Civil War Defense of Washington

George Washington Memorial Parkway

Georgetown area parks including Georgetown Waterfront Park Kenilworth Park Meridian Hill Park National Mall Memorial Parks President’s Park Rock Creek Park Suitland Parkway



“We appreciate the generous support of many of our partners, the D.C. government and BIDs across the city who helped us maintain our parks during the lapse in appropriations,” said acting National Capital Regional Director Lisa Mendelson. “National Park Service staff looks forward to continuing the outstanding work of our partners in ensuring that the basic needs for sanitation and maintenance are met in our parks.”

D.C. area national parks are still as accessible as possible during the lapse of appropriations, however some services are limited or unavailable.

These services include visitor centers, ranger talks and programs and emergency services.

Visitors should check park websites on nps.gov to confirm the operating status of park sites before they visit. Additional information is available at go.nps.gov/DCparks.

