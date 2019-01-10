BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball season is almost here. Spring training is in 5 weeks and it’s been announced who the Orioles will play opening day.

The birds start the season in New York against the Yankees. The afternoon game will be on ESPN on March 28. The O’s home opener is April 4 when the Yankees come to Camden Yards.

Last year the Orioles ended in last place in the league with a devastating 47-115 record, 61 games behind AL East champion Boston.

RELATED: Orioles Ranked Worst Sports Team Of 2018

In the offseason the team made several changes. Brandon Hyde was named the new manager. He was most recently the Chicago Cubs bench coach in 2018. They also named Elias Begins as the new general manager. The 35-year-old was the Houston Astros assistant GM before joining the team here in Baltimore.

Missing from the Orioles this season will be Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman, Darren O’Day and Brad Brach. They were traded for 5 minor league prospects and International signing bonus slot money.

Hopes are that the new bosses and team members will be able to move Baltimore up in the rankings.

The full 2019 schedule is available at orioles.com/schedule.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook