Filed Under:Baltimore, Car Accident, Local TV, Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A crash in Owings Mills had emergency crews scrambling as one person left the scene with serious injuries while another had to be rescued from a car.

Wreckage from two mangled cars could be seen scattered in the road outside the Pleasant Ridge Residences.

The crash happened on Pleasant Ridge Dr. and Reisterstown Rd.

A Medivac was requested after one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency crews managed to rescue another person trapped in a car.

Baltimore County police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

