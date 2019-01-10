Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A crash in Owings Mills had emergency crews scrambling as one person left the scene with serious injuries while another had to be rescued from a car.
Wreckage from two mangled cars could be seen scattered in the road outside the Pleasant Ridge Residences.
The crash happened on Pleasant Ridge Dr. and Reisterstown Rd.
A Medivac was requested after one person was seriously injured in the crash.
Emergency crews managed to rescue another person trapped in a car.
Baltimore County police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
