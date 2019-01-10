OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A crash in Owings Mills had emergency crews scrambling as one person left the scene with serious injuries while another had to be rescued from a car.

Wreckage from two mangled cars could be seen scattered in the road outside the Pleasant Ridge Residences.

The crash happened on Pleasant Ridge Dr. and Reisterstown Rd.

#bcofd MVC w/RESCUE//Pleasant Ridge Dr. & Reisterstown Rd//unknown how many vehicles involved. One confirmed trapped and 2nd transport unit requested. Unknown how many injured at this time.1 person with serious injuries. Medivac requested. Avoid the area D/T 2027hrs^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 11, 2019

A Medivac was requested after one person was seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency crews managed to rescue another person trapped in a car.

UPDATE: MVC w/RESCUE//Pleasant Ridge Dr. & Reisterstown Rd//Patient extricated^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 11, 2019

Baltimore County police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This Story Is Currently Developing

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook