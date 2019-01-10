PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they have apprehended a suspect in an armed robbery in Perry Hall Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Gulf station at the corner of Ebenezer and Bel Air roads around 8:20 p.m.

Because of the quick response and with help from the police aviation unit, a suspect was apprehended.

A gun was also recovered by police.

