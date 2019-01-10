BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating Thursday after a woman died at the hospital following injuries she got from a city shooting.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Fisk Rd. for a report of a shooting.

There, they found the 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

