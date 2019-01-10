BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County residents got the chance Thursday to share their thoughts with the new county executive.

In the first town hall of its kind, led by county executive Johnny Olszewski and Councilman David Marks, Baltimore County had the floor.

“I am the parent of a first grader at Pleasant Plains Elementary School,” said one concerned parent. “We have problems with people running busses all the time.

Organizations and individuals lined up to speak their peace on the issues at hand.

“We are sick and tired of the problems, mistruths, and corruption in Baltimore County Animal Services,” said one resident.

One hot topic: The county council’s decision to encourage White Marsh to adopt a curfew for unaccompanied minors.

“I urge all Baltimore County officials that you do not punish the many because of the few,” one resident said. “A 5 p.m. curfew for teenagers becomes discriminatory.”

Since August, police have put about a dozen teenagers in handcuffs after major altercations around White Marsh Mall and the Avenue at White Marsh, including a stabbing and shots fired.

Still, the mall has not enacted policy requiring parental supervision after certain hours.

“We’ve been in active communication with the mall ownership,” said Olszewski. “We actually met again today. We have our police department working with their security teams. We also have continued to push them to adopt, not a curfew, but a parental guidance policy.”

This was just one of many concerns heard Thursday, with a new executive meeting constituents where their issues matter.

Anyone is welcome at any of the seven town halls set to be held. One in each district.

