SALISBURY, MD. (WJZ) — Troopers have recovered two rifles- one loaded- during a routine traffic stop in Wicomico County on Thursday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, two troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were on a routine patrol on Main Street and Snow Hill Road when they saw a white Toyota passenger car with a broken brake light, inoperable license plate light, and a front seat passenger without a seatbelt.

The two MSP troopers initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Salisbury Boulevard.

When they approached the car, they saw a semiautomatic rifle underneath a sweatshirt in the back seat. Another rifle was seen along the rear passenger floorboard.



Courtesy: Maryland State Police

All three men in the car were immediately arrested without incident. They were taken to the Salisbury Barrack for processing.

The accused is identified as Detravius Breon Upshur, 25, of Machipongo, Virginia. Upshur was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms. He was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. He is charged with multiple criminal violations that relate to possessing a rifle and ammunition.

The driver of the car, identified as Keondrae Tyrice Finney, 26, of Exmore, Virginia, is charged with multiple traffic violations. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

The front seat passenger is identified as Jacorey Kevin Harmon, 23, of Exmore, Virginia. Harmon was issued a citation for possession of CDS. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Troopers are consulting with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney as the investigation continues.

