BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cooking is a very personal thing.

Some take time to cook restaurant-quality, Instagram-worthy meals. While others are just cooking to eat and survive.

To each his own?

Not according to Cori Healey, a Baltimore woman who took to Twitter Monday to blast her boyfriend’s roommate for unseasoned chicken.

“Y’all wanna get upset by the lack of seasoning on my boyfriends roommates chicken with me,” Healey tweeted.

"Y'all wanna get upset by the lack of seasoning on my boyfriends roommates chicken with me," Healey tweeted.

“I am DISTRAUGHT,” Healey followed up. “Pray for him.”

According to Healey, her boyfriend’s roommate cooked chicken breast with a lack of seasoning.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the unseasoned chicken as well.

“This chicken just ordered a Venti triple espresso no whip sugar free pumpkin spice latte and wants to speak to the manager,” Arthur Morhan Freeman tweeted.

“Chicken be like I DIED FOR YOUR MEAL. THE LEAST YOU CAN DO IS SEASON ME,” tweeted another user.







Recipe: 1. Preheat oven to 800 degrees.

2. Take a soldering gun, and fuse the chicken to the pan.



I mean, bro, we live in Baltimore — some Old Bay would even be good on it.

When the roommate heard about the viral tweet, Healey tweeted that he said, “My chicken is dope.”

Healey even asked McCormick & Company, a Baltimore County-based spice company, for help.

“Hey @ mccormickspices let’s talk. Have your people call my people. (My people is just me doing a british accent pretending to be my own assistant),” she tweeted.

