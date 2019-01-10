BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a cold Thursday, with a wind making it feel even colder.

Highs stayed in the mid-to-upper 30s, with wind-chills in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Friday will have less wind but will still be sunny and cold.

We will see an area of snow moving towards the region later in the day on Saturday.

It appears we may pick up from 1 to as much as 3 inches of snow before it ends on Sunday morning before the snow tapers off.

Sun will return by Monday along with more chilly temperatures.

Drive safely and stay warm.

–Bob Turk

