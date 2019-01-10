BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after being pulled from a house fire in Cockeysville.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang right before the home burst into flames.
Officials said crews responded to the fire at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. They said when firefighters arrived at the single family home on West Padonia Road, they found the house already fully involved. They entered the home and found a woman in the back bedroom.
At one point the gusty winds forced firefighters to exit the home and battle the flames from the outside.
“We have multiple units, we have a tanker strike team because this is a non-hydrant area,” said Baltimore County Fire Specialist Nicolas Tyson. “Our tankers supply the water and they act as our hydrants so we had to request additional units.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook