BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after being pulled from a house fire in Cockeysville.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang right before the home burst into flames.

#BREAKING: gusty winds make it difficult for crews battling a house fire on Padonia Road in Baltimore County that left one woman critically hurt. @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/0KdTcgz3gY — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 10, 2019

Officials said crews responded to the fire at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. They said when firefighters arrived at the single family home on West Padonia Road, they found the house already fully involved. They entered the home and found a woman in the back bedroom.

At one point the gusty winds forced firefighters to exit the home and battle the flames from the outside.

“We have multiple units, we have a tanker strike team because this is a non-hydrant area,” said Baltimore County Fire Specialist Nicolas Tyson. “Our tankers supply the water and they act as our hydrants so we had to request additional units.”

#bcofd Dwelling Fire//819 Padonia Rd, Padonia//fire is out. Units are clearing the scene and fire Investigators still working to determine the cause^NT pic.twitter.com/txAXS2WQ6u — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 10, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook