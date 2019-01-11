BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 29-year-old Daniel Mitchell was arrested Thursday just one block from his home for a shooting in December that injured five people, including himself.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Park Heights Avenue when several people were shot. When they arrived, officers learned that five people had been shot, and were either taken to or walked into an area hospital.

All the victim’s suffered from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives interviewed all five victims and witnesses and reviewed video footage to determine that one of the victims was the primary suspects in this incident.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant, and on January 10, at around 10:30 a.m., detectives arrested Mitchell of the 2600 block of E. Preston Street.

During the arrest, they recovered a loaded handgun from Mitchell.

Mitchell was taken to Central Booking where he had been charged with four counts of first-degree-attempted-murder and handgun violations.

Mitchell remains at Central Booking where he waits to see a court commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook