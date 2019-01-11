WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A judge has halted a court order requiring the operators of a Jewish outreach program in Maryland to raze the addition to their Chabad house.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that the demolition of the Chabad of Towson and Goucher addition could be deferred until an appeal is resolved.

The house’s residents, Rabbi Menachem Rivkin and Scheina Rivkin, are asking the Court of Special Appeals to review an order saying they can’t simply move the addition to comply with setback and zoning rules.

The center does have to post a bond of $125,000, the estimated cost of demolition.

The operators are also suing Baltimore County in federal court, asserting discrimination. The lawsuit says the demolition would deprive Jewish students of their religious rights.

