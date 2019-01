BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Costco knows that nothing satisfies a craving quite like a good, steaming, helping of mac & cheese.

Which is why they’re selling a 27-pound bucket of the good stuff.

The mac-and-cheese bucket is featured as having a 20-year shelf life on the store’s website and contains 180 servings in “easy to open zip-seal Metalife pouches.”

The heavy-duty six-gallon bucket runs $89.99 online and is already sold out.

