  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:assault, federal prison, prison lockdown

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a prison lockdown that lasted several days was caused by an assault on two correctional officers in Maryland.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that the Federal Bureau of Prison said in a news release Thursday that an inmate acting erratically on Dec. 31 became belligerent and assaulted the staff members. The Federal Correctional Institution at Mexico Farms was subsequently placed on lockdown.

The newspaper received the information after inquiring about reports of the lockdown. Prison officials say the press release was delayed by the government shutdown.

Further details were not available.

The prison houses around 950 men.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s