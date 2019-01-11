WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A woman celebrating her 90th birthday party was surprised by some unexpected guests when the fire department showed up.

According to the Ocean City Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire alarm was activated when the woman blew out her 90 birthday candles.

The incident happened January 5 at the Lions Club on Airport Road.

Crews confirmed that no hazard existed and then joined in on the festivities:

gladys 90th Fire Alarm Set Off By Woman Blowing Out 90 Birthday Candles

Courtesy: Ocean City Fire Department

