BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our first snow of 2019, and the first snow in exactly two months, will be making its way into the region late Saturday afternoon and evening.

The snow will become steadier by late Saturday night, and we expect it to end by mid-morning on Sunday.

Across the region, as little as one or two inches are expected across northeastern Maryland, to as much as 4-5 inches to the southwest of the Central Maryland area.

The heaviest snow should fall across Southwest Virginia and far Western Maryland.

By Sunday morning, we expect the worst road conditions. So please drive with extreme care, or stay off the roads ’till conditions improve.

Have a safe weekend.

–Bob Turk

