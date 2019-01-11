LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Three jockeys were hospitalized and two horses were euthanized following a three-horse spill during a race at Laurel Park on Friday.

The crash happened during the sixth race of the day when the horse “Tuffy’ Way” stumbled and fell, sending its jockey, Trevor McCarthy, to the ground near the rail.

Another horse, “Lucky Dilly,” and its jockey, Horacia Karamanos, were right behind “Tuffy Way,” and tripped over the fallen horse.

“Kimberly B,” ridden by Jomar Torres, was trailing behind and crashed with “Tuffy’s Way” as she scrambled to her feet, flipping Torres off of his horse.

Both Tuffy’s Way and Kimberly B were euthanized after the spill.

McCarthy and Torres were taken off the track by stretcher and transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, while Karamanos, was on his feet following the crash. He was later taken to an area hospital.

Karamanos has more than 2,100 wins in his career, while Torres has won 232 races, earning $1 million in each of his three full seasons since turning pro in 2016.

McCarthy was Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016, and is coming off of Laurel’s fall meet championship.

