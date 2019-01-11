Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old man who they say stabbed his girlfriend to death in October 2018.
Francisco Cabeza is a suspect in the stabbing death of Fanny Flores Machado, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Machado was found stabbed to death on Oct. 3, 2018, in a vacant home in the 1300 block of North Fulton Ave.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
