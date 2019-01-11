  • WJZ 13On Air

Government shutdown, Maryland Basketball, University of Maryland College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland College Park basketball teams announced they are offering two complimentary tickets to federal government employees.

Officials said the tickets offered allow entry to to Saturday’s women’s basketball game vs. Michigan on Jan. 12 and the men’s basketball game against Wisconsin on Jan. 14.

The women’s game begins at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s game at 8:30 p.m. Both will be held at the Xfinity center.

Federal government employees must show their government ID at the Terrapin Ticket Office located at Gate A to get their tickets.

For further information, call 1-800-IM-A-TERP.

