WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hollins St. at 5:03 for a reported shooting.

There, officers found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s