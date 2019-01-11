BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hollins St. at 5:03 for a reported shooting.

There, officers found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

