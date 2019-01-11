BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after being shot in the face Friday in southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Denison St. at 4:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There, officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook