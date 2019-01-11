WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school district is raising money to help provide meals for students affected by the partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The Washington Post reports Prince George’s County Schools interim CEO Monica Goldson announced Thursday that the community can now help pay for student meals through a charitable fund.

School system spokeswoman Raven Hill says the county doesn’t have the funds to provide meals “indefinitely,” but it has gotten offers for outside aid.

Goldson says the fund has raised $15,000 so far, which will cover more than 5,000 meals.

The county’s school system and the Falls Church, Virginia, city public school system also announced this week that they are expediting free and reduced lunch applications for newly qualified families.

